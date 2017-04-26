Fifers invited to try sailing

Fifers are being encouraged to find their sea legs and try sailing this summer.

Elie and Earlsferry Sailing Club are offering taster sessions on Saturdays in conjunction with the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) campaign Push The Boat Out.

The initiative was successfully launched last year and the RYA are hoping to encourage people of all ages to take to the water and experience the thrill of wind power taking people where they want to go. EESC are keen to encourage this venture and take part in this year‘s campaign.

EESC have two sailing dinghy’s suitable for adults or children and they are ideal to give anyone who wants a chance to have a go at sailing.

A Laser Stratos is a 16ft fully equipped sailing dinghy which takes up to five adults and there is a a Lasor Pico 11.5ft for youngsters.

A spokesman for the club said: “We have experienced people on hand to guide and help and show the fun and thrill of being on the water.

“Also the Club rib Neptune will be on hand to keep an eye on activities.”

If you would like to experience the excitement of sailing then members of the EESC look forward to welcoming you to Elie Harbour on Saturday mornings during the summer.

To find out more information about the club and its activities or to book a session contact the club’s sailing secretary David Chalmers by telephoning 01334 880215.