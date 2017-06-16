Fifers named in Queen’s birthday honours list

A number of Fifers are celebrating after being named in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

Kirkcaldy’s Iris Mcnab (84) was given the British Empire Medal for services to charity.

she has dedicated over 40 years of her life to the Friends of Victoria and Whyteman’s Brae Hospitals.

Also named in this year’s British Empire Medal list are Catherine Rachel Bache of Cupar, founder of the Secret Garden Outdoor Nursery. For services to Early Years Play and Education in Fife.

Denise Burgin, from Earlsferry of ParentLine Scotland. For services to the Welfare of Children and their Families.

Art tutor Eileen Anne Gardner, from Newport was named due to her work in adult education and the arts.

Dorothy Mary Markham of Falkland, Cairn Mhor Childcare Partnership, and was named for services to children, young people and their families.

Ann Stewart of Kirkcaldy was awarded the BEM for voluntary service to the arts healthcare and steam railway preservation.

David Noel Tod, of Cellardyke, the vice chairman of the Scottish Fisheries Museum was named for services to preserving the heritage of the Scottish fishing industry.

They join some big names in the honours list, such as Billy Connolly, Judy Murray, and JK Rowling.

In response to the list, Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell said: “In the centenary year of the Order of the British Empire, the Queen’s Birthday honours have recognised the achievements of a diverse and inspiring number of our fellow Scots. I congratulate each and every one of them.

“Billy Connolly’s knighthood celebrates a truly great Scot, the irrepressible ‘Big Yin’ who has entertained millions, but also his dedicated charity fundraising. He is an ambassador for both humour and humanity, and this recognition is richly deserved. Judy Murray’s OBE rewards her dedication and energy in inspiring future generations to play sport. Lorna Hood’s OBE recognises her exceptional and long service to the Church of Scotland, and promoting tolerance and understanding through the Remembering Srebrenica charity. Charles Skene’s CBE rewards his inspirational work supporting education and enterprise in north-east Scotland. Their awards are thoroughly deserved and I congratulate them all.

“My congratulations, too, go to JK Rowling, someone who has made Scotland her home and who supports so many good causes here.

“It is also fitting that Her Majesty has also recognised the many ‘unsung heroes’ of Scottish communities. The length and breadth of Scotland, an army of volunteers have shown unstinting dedication and selflessness, week in week out.”