Fire and ambulance at major incident at Leven police station

Fire fighters and ambulances are in attendance at what is a major incident at Levenmouth police station.

The alert was raised after a suspicious package was delivered to the office in Methil.

Police confirmed that a suspicious package had been found and that efforts are underway to find the sender.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following analysis of a suspicious package sent to Levenmouth Police Station on Tuesday 17th January, it has been established the item is of no risk to the public.

“An investigation is now underway to identify the sender and establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”