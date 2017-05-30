Fire at site of historic Fife factory

Firefighters were called out to a blaze near the site of a historic factory last night.

Two appliances were called out to the site near the old Nairn factory on Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy on Monday night.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed that they had attended after a pile of rubbish was found ablaze at around 8.50pm.

Firefighters stood down and had left the scene by around 9.30pm.

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not the incident was suspicious.