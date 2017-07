Firefighters tackled a blaze at St Andrews University in the early hours of this morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2.08am with reports of a fire at a four-storey block at North Haugh.

Four fire engines fought the blaze, which started in a mechanical extraction system at the science building, and extinguished the flames within the building’s roof space.

Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe at 5.40am.

No-one was hurt.