Fire crews cut one free following two-car crash on A909

Two men have been injured in a two car crash on A909 Cowdenbeath to Burntisland road early this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed officers were called to the scene the junction of the A909 and B9157 at around 7.15am following a collision between a Citroen C4 and a Vauxhall Corsa.

Fire crews from Kirkcaldy and Burntisland were also in attendance using specialist cutting equpment to free the driver of one of the vehicles.

Paramedics were also at the scene to administer first aid to the two injured men, whose injuries are not thought to be life threatening.