Fire victim Rebecca Williams ‘improving in hospital’

The Fife woman who was the victim of a deliberate house fire, which killed her boyfriend, is said to be improving in hospital.

Rebecca Williams, 24, known as Bex, was injured in the Milngavie blaze which killed Cameron Logan, 23, on New Year’s Day.

Police are treating the case as a murder investigation.

Ms Williams, a broadcast journalist with Global Radio, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have now upgraded her status as ‘stable’, where she had previously been listed as ‘critical’.

She grew up in Wormit and attended Madras College in St Andrews.

Mr Logan’s parents, both 54, were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and have since been released.

Police have hailed the response from the public after officers returned to the scene in Milngavie to conduct a stop and speak operation, exactly one week on from when it happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone from the Major Investigation Teams based at Govan Police Office said: “The operation was very positive and officers managed to speak to 45 motorists as well as 10 pedestrians (4 dog walkers, 5 walkers and 1 jogger) who were in Achray Place and the surrounding area.

“We will now assess any new information that could potentially assist with the investigation and help us catch the person responsible for this despicable crime.

“A number of potential witnesses have already come forward, including people who believe they may be the dog walkers mentioned in our previous appeals. However we still need to speak to anyone else who was in the area on New Year’s morning.

“Somebody deliberately set this fire, killing a young man and seriously injuring a young woman, and that person will have had to make their way from the scene in the immediate aftermath. If you were in the area around the time of the fire and have not spoken to police, please come forward. I cannot stress how important it is that we speak to every single person who was in the area, even if you don’t think you have any information, come forward and speak to us because even the smallest detail could make all the difference.

“We are still looking to trace a number of people who have either been captured on CCTV or reported to have been seen in the area on New Year’s morning, including the man and the woman who were jogging together on Craigton road around 0810 hours.

“We are also still looking to speak to a man seen in the Craigton Wood area around the time of the fire walking a brown ‘Pitbull’ type dog as well as another man walking along Craigton Road onto the West Highland Way with two Springer Spaniels.

“There is no suggestion that any of these people seen in the area around the time of the incident are responsible for the fire, but they could be potential witnesses and it is absolutely vital that we speak to them all as part of our ongoing enquiries.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has come forward to assist with the investigation so far. The response from members of the public and the local community has been excellent and I would continue to urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the fire, or who has any information about who is responsible, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team based at Govan Police Office on the 101 number. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.