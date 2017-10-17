Firefighters called to Mercat over shop fears

Firefighters have been called to the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy after the alarm was raised by one of the shops inside.

The metal shutters have been pulled down at TK Maxx, with staff waiting outside while Firefighters attend.

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.52pm on Tuesday, October 17, to reports of a smell of burning within a commercial premise.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised three fire engines and a height appliance to the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service presently remains at the scene.”