Firefighters stand down after Mercat alert

Firefighters have stood down after an alert at the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy this afternoon.

The metal shutters were pulled down at TK Maxx, with staff waiting outside while Firefighters attended earlier today.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 12.52pm on Tuesday, October 17, to reports of a smell of burning within a commercial premise.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised three fire engines and a height appliance to the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy.

“Firefighters checked the building and established that there was no sign of fire or smoke.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”