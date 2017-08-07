First Minister to mentor Fife woman

A Buckhaven woman has a new mentor – First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Charlotte Liddell (20) will be mentored by Ms Sturgeon for one year, after beating out hundreds of applicants.

The announcement was made at Fife Gingerbread in Leven, where Charlotte volunteers.

The initiative, designed to highlight the importance of women in leadership roles mentoring young women, was launched on International Women’s Day in March.

The First Minister said: “Charlotte immediately struck me as someone with the passion and determination to make a difference to her community and to young people – especially for those who face tough challenges In life.

“Charlotte is a really impressive young woman who has already achieved so much and I hope the mentoring experience over the next year will be of real benefit to her and help her achieve her ambitions for the future.

“I am looking forward to sharing my experiences with Charlotte – but I have no doubt that I will also learn a lot from her.”

Charlotte, who attended Aberhill Primary School and Kirkland High School, has been a carer for a relative since the age of 12, and left school two years later.

She now volunteers at Fife Gingerbread, who awarded her Young Parent of the Year in 2016 and Young Volunteer of the Year in 2017.

With Fife Gingerbread, she has taken part in the buddying programme and works with event management and administration.

Speaking about being selected as the mentee, Charlotte said: “I want to inspire others just as the First Minister inspired me.

“I want people to know that no matter what happens in your life, you can still succeed.

“Too often, young people are told they will never amount to anything – especially young parents.

“By being chosen for this mentorship, I hope I will help other young people to believe in themselves – especially those whose voices are not heard.”