Football tournament raises thousands

Cupar is set to be equipped with three new defibrillators after a charity football match at the weekend raised a phenomenal £6500.

The event, held in Duffus Park, saw four teams bearing the names Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Dundee United battle it out for the coveted Cupar Cup.

In the end, ‘Celtic’ emerged victorious, beating ‘Dundee United’ 3-1 in a hard-fought game.

They’d given Aberdeen a 6-0 hammering in the first round while ‘Dundee United’ beat ‘Rangers’ 2-1.

Hundreds of people turned up to enjoy the competition as well as enjoy a range of attractions , a snack bar and a beer tent.

Now the money will be handed over to Cupar Community Council to buy three of the potentially life-saving devices.

The event was the idea of Golf Tavern ‘mine host’ Val el Dieb, who realised there was a need for defibrillators in Cupar.

She joined forces with Cupar businessman Wayne Melrose, who has organised charity football matches in previous years, to plan the fundraiser, which met with an enthusiastic response from both the public and local businesses.

Cupar Round Table donated a generous £500, while businessman Harvey Walker contributed the same amount.

“The response from the community was incredible,” said Wayne.

“After the storms on Saturday night we were concerned the event might be a washout,but the pitch was dry and the turnout was amazing.

“I’d like to thank all the local businesses and individuals for their generosity as well as everyone who turned up on the day to support us.”

At Tuesday’s meeting of Cupar community council, chairman Gina Logan described the event as a ‘fantastic family day’ and expressed her congratulations to the organisers.

The community council will now decide where to locate the defibrillators and arrange training sessions on how to use them.