Former Balwearie pupil becomes professor

A respected heart specialist, who left Balwearie High School in 1991, has been made Honorary Professor of Cardiology by the Senate of Glasgow University.

Roy Gardner, author of ‘Oxford Specialist handbook of Heart Failure” and the “Oxford Textbook of Heart Failure’ studied medicine at Dundee University graduating with an MB ChB in 1996 and MD in 1999.

His membership of the Royal College of Physicians of Glasgow was quickly followed by him being made a Fellow of the European Society of Cardiologists in 2013 and a Fellow of the Heart Failure Association in 2016.

Prof. Gardner is a consultant cardiologist and clinical lead, Scottish National Advanced Heart Failure at Golden Jubilee National Hospital, Clydebank.

His main interests involve advanced heart failure, cardiac transplantation and artificial hearts.

Prof. Gardner lives in Linlithgow, with his wife Clare, a consultant anaesthetist at St John’s, and his two daughters.

His proud parents, Margaret and Brian, live in Kirkcaldy.