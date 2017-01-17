Former walled garden earmarked for affordable housing

An historic walled garden in Fife could be transformed into a development of affordable homes if a planning application by Kingdom Housing Association gets the green light.

The association already has approval in principle for 25 houses on the now-derelict site at Trynlaw, Cuparmuir, just outside Cupar, but announced this week that it is to take the plans forward.

It is shortly to lodge an application for full planning permission showing the detailed design of the houses, which would be available for affordable rent.

Kingdom was first granted planning permission in principle back in 2010 despite a raft of objections.

A number of residents were concerned that the hamlet didn’t have the facilities or infrastructure to support a new development while others felt it would threaten wildlife and could result in coalescence with Cupar.

Bill Banks, chief executive at Kingdom, said: “It is unfortunate that the association has been unable, for ownership and other reasons, to move more quickly to provide much needed affordable homes on the site.

“We now have that opportunity, in partnership with Campion Homes, to deliver what we believe will be a popular development for the many local families who are on our waiting list for attractive, energy-efficient homes.

“A variety of house types will be provided to meet the needs of a range of households, and we hope to be in a position to start work on site later this year.”

Mr Banks added that the association had been alerting local residents to the upcoming planning application, and will be presenting the proposals to Cupar Community Council at its meeting later this month.