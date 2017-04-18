Four Fife friends lace up to support Guide Dogs Scotland

Four friends from St. Andrews are set to run the London Marathon to raise funds for Guide Dogs Scotland.

Danny Rooney, Henry Paul, Alex Bain and Ian Donaldson have so far raised over £7,000 for the charity.

The event will mark Henry’s first marathon, while Danny is a veteran of long-distance running having already completed 36 of the gruelling races. Alex has completed two marathons, while this will be the second for Ian.

Danny said: “I’m a volunteer puppy walker for Guide Dogs Scotland and have been fundraising for the charity for around 10 years now.

“We feel very lucky that we can just slip on our trainers at any time day or night and get out the door to go running.

“Unfortunately people with sight loss do not have this choice and most need support just to leave the house. But we have seen first-hand how the charity Guide Dogs can really change lives.

“Henry, Alex and Ian are amazed at how much public support there is and we have received donations from not only friends and family but local businesses.

“We have even managed to sign up 12 other local runners who are going to join us in running the Great North Run in September in aid of Guide Dogs.”

Anne Rowse, Community Fundraiser for Guide Dogs, said: “We are so grateful for Danny, Henry, Alex and Ian’s support. Guide Dogs relies on donations and, without people like them, we simply wouldn’t be able to carry out our life-changing work.”

You can support the team’s London Marathon efforts via their Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/teams/Guidedogs2017