Friends to gather for Libbi tribute

Friends of Libbi Toledo are to gather in Kirkcaldy this weekend, where they will release balloons in tribute.

The event is planned for tomorrow (Saturday September 30) at 5pm at Beveridge Park.

Seventeen-year-old Libbi went missing in Kirkcaldy on Monday, September 11.

A body was found on Thursday, September 21, at the site of a former scrapyard in Smeaton.

Police have yet to officially confirm the identity of the body, but the appeal to find Libbi has been removed from the Fife Division’s Facebook page.