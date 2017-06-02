Fun and football in memory of Beezy

It was fun and football in Levenmouth last weekend.

The Beezy Walker Memorial consisted of a huge football tournament on Saturday and a family fun day on Sunday, benefitting two local charities.

Over £700 was raised for Love Oliver and Maggie’s Centre in Kirkcaldy.

More than 70 children from primary schools in the area – Aberhill, Buckhaven, Foulford, Kennoway and Parkhill – took part in the football tournament, with Parkhill coming out on top, defeating Aberhill 1-0 in the final.

Matthew Rollo and Brooke Forrester were named boy player and girl player of the match respectively, and former East Fife and current Falkirk strike Nathan Austin and Livingston midfielder Shaun Byrne presented medals to the children after the event.

And on Sunday a fun day was held at Methilhill Parish Church, with a fancy dress competition, tarot reader, bouncy castle and more keeping people entertained.

The event was in memory of former Raith Rovers player and coach Beezy Walker, and organised by his daughter Jane Lister.