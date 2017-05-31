Fun and sun at Fife festival

It was a weekend of boats, music and mixed weather in the East Neuk for the annual Anstruther Harbour Festival.

Events kicked off on Friday with Feis Anster, an evening of traditional Celtic music and dance, with the City of St Andrews Pipe Band leading a procession through the town.

There were a variety of goods on sale at the fair (Pic: George McLuskie)

The festival also marked the 20th anniversary of the Anstruther Muster, which included lots of classic boats. Other events included open days for the Scottish Fisheries Museum and for Anstruther Lifeboat and a Scottish Submariners memorial service marking the 1918 Battle of May Island.

There was also a street fair on the harbour selling items including arts and crafts.

Bill Kennoway, of Anstruther Harbour Festival Trust, said Saturday night’s sudden downpour did have an impact on the event.

He said: “We had a violent thunderstorm and I think it was the only place in Anstruther with power. The afternoon events were fine but the Saturday night attendance was very thin. Only a few brave souls came out.”

Jamie the Jester provided entertainment (Pic: George McLuskie)

But despite the weather on Saturday, Bill said the rest of the festival had been a success.

“It was a great day for boats, the fair was packed out, and Feis Anster was a big hit,” he said. “A good time was had by all.”

(Pictures: George McLuskie)