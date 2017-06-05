Fun in the sun at Fife gala

It was a fun weekend for families who attended Methilhill Gala on Saturday.

It kicked off with a parade through the streets of the town, with a pipe band and cadets leading attendees to Methilhill Primary school’s grounds.

Cheerleaders provided entertainment. (Pic: George McLuskie)

Among those in the parade were head lad and lass, Ben Wilson and Courtney Ratcliffe.

The highlight of the afternoon was a football tournament set up by Methilhill Strollers which involved children from P4-7.

There were also rides, stalls and even sand art.

Ignoring a short burst of rain, the sun shone throughout the afternoon.

Methilhill Strollers organised a football tournament. (Pic: George McLuskie)

The gala is run thanks to the efforts of a committee made up of six school mums, who organise fundraising events throughout the year.

Sarah Baker, one of the mums, said there was “an amazing turnout” and that she had “never seen the school field so full of people”.

She added: “Places like Methilhill get a bad rap and we just wanted to bring back a sense of pride.

“There were just so many people this year, even though it rained later on.

“Everyone said it was bigger and better than last year.

“It was just brilliant.”