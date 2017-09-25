Fun in the sun at Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games

Hundreds tuned out on Kirkcaldy Esplanade for the town’s third annual Beach Highland Games at the weekend.

The event was originally due to take place in June but was rescheduled due to poor weather.

Highland dancers at the Beach Highland Games

Thankfully, there were no such problems on Saturday with the beach bathed in glorious sunshine.

Bill Harvey, manager of the event organisers Kirkcaldy 4 All, said he was happy with how the day unfolded.

“We were very pleased with the weather obviously and with the amount of people that came along,” he said.

“The athletes really enjoyed it and made comment to how well it had been organised, so that was quite delightful.

“We’re very happy with the game and we look forward to going again next year.”

Bill said that interest from the public and a good reputation amongst the competitors will see the event blossom.

“You can’t legislate for Rangers v Celtic being on or Rovers being at home, but for an event which had been rescheduled it was very successful.

“We had athletes coming from all over Scotland which was interesting, as well as a few more locals this year which was very encouraging.

Colin Welsh from Kelso wins the 600m

“I think the people taking part in the games enjoy the event as a whole, as well as the unique setting.

“So what we will be working hard to do is to make it an annual event and have it grow year on year.”

Sprint winner Kieran Kivlin receives his trophy from Christine May

Adult 200m handicap winner Graham Armstrong from Edinburgh with 2nd place Samantha Turnbull and 3rd place Natasha Turnbull, both from Peebles