Fundraising bid to help grief-stricken mum hits target

A fundraising campaign to help a Fife mother who lost both her sons in the space of three weeks has hit its target in just a few days.

The community rallied round to help Kirkcaldy woman Elaine Hunter, as she looks to fund the funeral of her youngest son Ryan (31), who died on Tuesday.

The funeral for her eldest son, Ross Morrison (41), took place this morning after he died on July 13.

Family friend Carol Dick began the campaign to raise £2000 for funeral costs after Elaine was hit by the devastating new of Ryan’s death earlier this week.

And as of last night, the campaign surpassed its target.

This morning, Carol told the Press of her gratitude to the local community after a number of people made donations to an online Gofundme campaign.

“I’m so chuffed,” she said.

“Donations are still coming in – everything helps.

“There are just so many people to thank for their donations.

“I really just want to thank the community for their help.”

Earlier this week, Carol told how Elaine was still reeling from Ross’ death when she was informed about Ross.

“No mother should have to bury her son, but for it to happen again like this is awful.

“She’s still in shock. Police came to her door and she thought it was to do with Ross’ death, but when they told her about Ryan, it just absolutely floored her.”

Police Scotland confirmed that enquiries are being carried out after the recent deaths, but neither is being treated as suspicious.

Reports have been sent to the procurator Fiscal.

A date has yet to be set for Ryan Hunter’s funeral.

• The campaign can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/much-need-help-mother-grieving.