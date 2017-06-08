General Election 2017: Exit polls tell different story, say SNP

Exit polls showing an SNP loss of 22 seats in Scotland does not tally with what activists have found on the streets, says Jenny Gilruth.

The Glenrothes and Mid Fife MSP has campaigned tirelessly for Stephen Gethins in North East Fife.

Picture: George McLuskie

She added: “Brexit and what it will mean for Scotland has been the number one concern for sure – locally Levenmouth Rail link has also been an issue.

“There is no sign of voter fatigue despite this being fourth major election inside two years.”

UK-wide exit polls show that Theresa May’s Tories could emerge as the largest party, but without enough for an overall majority.

In Fife, the count is under way at the Michael Woods Centre in Glenrothes.

Ballot boxes are coming in for the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, Glenrothes, and North East Fife constituencies, as election staff work through the night to count the votes.

In Kirkcaldy, the SNP’s Roger Mullin will be looking to return after winning the seat in 2015. He is facing Labour’s Lesley Laird, Dave Dempsey of the Conservatives, Malcolm Wood of the Lib Dems, and Ukip’s Scottish leader David Coburn.

In Glenrothes, Altany Craik of the Labour Party is facing the SNP’s Peter Grant, who won the seat in 2015, while Rebecca Bell of the Lib Dems and Andrew Brown of the Tories.

Hohwever, North East Fife could be on a knife edge, where it has been touted as a “three horse race”.

Conservative candidate Tony Miklinski has been bullish about his chances of taking the seat from the SNPs Stephen Gethins, while Elizabeth Riches ofthe Lib Dems could also capitalise on a surge of unionist votes. But Labour’s Rosalind Garten has been campaigning hard, as has independent Mike Scott-Hayward.