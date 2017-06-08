General Election 2017: Polls close as count begins

The polls have closed in the General Election, and the count has begun at the Michael Woods Centre in Glenrothes.

The first ballot boxes have now been emptied for the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, Glenrothes, and North East Fife constituencies, as election staff work through the night to count the votes.

Picture: George McLuskie

UK-wide exit poles show that Theresa May’s Tories could emerge as the largest party, but without enough for an overall majority.

They also show that in Scotland, the SNP could have lost some seats from their 2015 peak, coming in at 34 seats.

In Kirkcaldy, the SNP’s Roger Mullin will be looking to return after winning the seat in 2015. He is facing Labour’s Lesley Laird, Dave Dempsey of the Conservatives, Malcolm Wood of the Lib Dems, and Ukip’s Scottish leader David Coburn.

In Glenrothes, Altany Craik of the Labour Party is facing the SNP’s Peter Grant, who won the seat in 2015, while Rebecca Bell of the Lib Dems and Andrew Brown of the Tories.

Hohwever, North East Fife could be on a knife edge, where it has been touted as a “three horse race”.

Conservative candidate Tony Miklinski has been bullish about his chances of taking the seat from the SNPs Stephen Gethins, while Elizabeth Riches ofthe Lib Dems could also capitalise on a surge of unionist votes. But Labour’s Rosalind Garten has been campaigning hard, as has independent Mike Scott-Hayward.