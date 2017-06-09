General Election: SNP hold Glenrothes

The SNP have held on to the Glenrothes seat, as Peter Grant gets set to return to Westminster.

He won with 17,291 votes, beating Labour’s Altany Craik who had 14,024.

Andrew Brown of the Tories had 7876, while Rebecca Bell of the Lib Dems had 1208.

Mr Grant said the election “should never have been called”.

Turnout for the seat has been announced at 60.9 percent, down from 68.2 percent in 2015.

Earlier in the night, Labour’s candidate Altany Craik said that the seat is too close to call.

After the count, he said: “It’s disappointing, but to take a 15,000 and cut it to 3000 in a four-week campaign - if we had another month, who knows where we would have been.

”The tide has definitely turned. How far it’s turned, and how quickly it’s turned is the only thing we were measuring tonight.”

More to follow.