Generous donation saves Kirkcaldy Foodbank

The generosity of a Burntisland-based company has helped ensure that a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable people in Kirkcaldy will continue for years to come.

Briggs Marine has stepped in to help ensure the survival of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, which was down to its last few months of funds, after demand for the service doubled in 12 months.

Trolley good news!

After reading of the charity’s plight in the Fife Free Press last week, Collieson Briggs, managing director of the marine contracting and environmental services firm has pledged £1000 a month for the next FIVE YEARS to the charity which receives no government funding and is run entirely through donations from the public and staffed by volunteers.

And he has urged other local businesses to do what they can to help the town’s vital service.

“It is grim enough that in this day and age people find themselves in situations of severe poverty and have to rely on food banks,” he said.

“Kirkcaldy Foodbank does great work, but is reliant on donations from local people and businesses to be able to provide food parcels to those that for one reason or another find themselves needing some support.

“Briggs recognises that it works within communities that the foodbank serves, and it seems only right that we should help.”

The charity this week said it couldn’t thank Briggs Marine enough for its kindness.

It said that some of its volunteer staff were left speechless by the company’s generosity, with many of them close to tears when they realised the foodbank would now be able to rely on a regular income.

Ian Campbell, chairman, expressed his gratitude, saying: “The announcement this week from Briggs Marine is truly extraordinary.

“This charitable donation will ensure that we can continue to feed the most vulnerable children and families across Kirkcaldy, whilst at the same time bringing an impartial voice to the debate that is ongoing regarding the best way to support those in need.

“We can only thank Collieson Briggs for displaying the kind of generosity and humanity that makes our work possible.”

In light of the funding crisis, the foodbank launched a fundraising campaign, highlighted in the Press last week, asking local people to give up a takeaway coffee once a week and to donate the money saved to help feed others in need.

More people, including Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance, have now signed up to pay a regular £10 a month standing order donation, which, combined with the Briggs commitment, should feed hungry families for many years to come.

Councillor Neil Crooks, chairman of Kirkcaldy area committee, said: “When foodbanks and voluntary contributions become the accepted solution to the effects of poverty then our national Government is failing miserably.

“However, this is a fantastic and very generous thing for Briggs Marine to do, and it is not the first time they have helped the local community.

“The future now looks a lot more secure for the foodbank, and I hope other companies and individuals get on board too.”