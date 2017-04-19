Gin distillery plans prove a tonic for Fife

Wine and spirit maker the Wemyss Family has provided a real tonic for north east Fife by revealing plans to build a gin distillery.

The project is further proof that the spirit of the Kingdom is flourishing.

The new distillery will produce Darnley’s Gin, hailed as a pioneer in the global resurgence of gin as a popular and trendy drink.

It was a launched in 2010 and inspired by the elderflower growing wild in the grounds of the Wemyss family castle which sits a couple of miles outside Kirkcaldy overlooking the Forth.

The new distillery, if the planning process is straightforward, is scheduled to open in summer 2017, close to the company’s Kingsbarns Whisky Distillery on the edge of the East Neuk.

And with the gin scene flourishing across the globe, Darnley’s is pitching at the highest level with a new partnership with the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

The award-winning brand will become the ‘official gin’ of this year’s Championship, which will be making its first appearance in Fife at the iconic Kingsbarns Golf Links from 3-6th August 3-6.

As part of the deal, Darnley’s will be the exclusive gin provider for the Village Bar and Hospitality Tent and will also host an on-site sampling experience for spectators.

To tee off the sponsorship in style, Darnley’s Gin was gifted to guests at the tournament’s official media day which took place yesterday at Kingsbarns.

Those attending were given the unique opportunity to play the course ahead of the event and take home some Darnley’s Gin to get them into the swing of the new season.

Commenting on the partnership deal, William Wemyss, owner and managing director of Darnley’s Gin, said: “The Ricoh Women’s British Open is a real highlight of the international golfing calendar, so we are delighted to be associated with such a prestigious tournament.

“The championship and Darnley’s Gin both pride themselves on their rich heritage and the fact that this year’s event will take place in Fife, the home town of the Wemyss family and location of our new distillery, makes the partnership even more of a natural fit.

“The sponsorship heralds an exciting new chapter for our gin and we are looking forward to announcing further exciting news over the coming months.”

Now in its 41st year, the Ricoh Women’s British Open is one of only two women’s Majors played outside the US, last year’s line-up boasted players from 30 different nations, including 17 of the world’s top 20 on the Rolex Rankings.

Darnley’s Gin is a premium award-winning, small batch London Dry Gin that is crafted with almost two centuries of the Wemyss family’s expertise in distinctive, high quality spirits. Each expression is masterfully distilled in a time honoured style, with the finest grain spirit.

The Wemyss Family’s seat in Fife was established in the 14th century and it was in 1565, that Mary Queen of Scots first met her future husband, Lord Darnley – an occasion that inspired the ‘Darnley’s Gin’ name .

Darnley’s Gin is made in the time honoured way by distilling the botanicals with a four times distilled neutral grain spirit in a pot still.

The London Dry method is used, so no flavours are added after distillation – only purified water to reduce the gin to its bottling strength.