Girl seriously injured after being hit by car

A 12-year-old girl is seriously injured in hospital after she was hit by a car on a Fife road last night.

The incident happened at Sandy Brae in Kennoway at around 7.15pm.

She was taken to the Victoria hospital in Kirkcaldy, with serious injuries to her head, leg, and chest.

The road was initially closed but has now been reopened.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, road policing said: “A young girl has been taken to hospital following an earlier accident.

“We ask anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3595 of 22 June.”