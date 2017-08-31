Give up a coffee a week to help save Fife foodbank

Would you be prepared to give up the price of a cup of coffee a week to help the most vulnerable people in Kirkcaldy?

That’s what Kirkcaldy Foodbank is asking people to consider after it announced this week that it is running seriously short of funding.

For the price of a coffee a week you can help. Pic by Lisa Ferguson.

With only around two months worth of funds remaining in its bank account, the community lifeline is calling on the public to pledge just £10 a month – the price of a latte a week from a High Street coffee shop.

If just 100 people do so it will help to ensure an income of £1000 a month which the charity needs to keep helping those in the most dire need in our local communities.

First to give his backing to the cause was Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance who is currently recuperating from an operation.

“This is the very least I can do to help Kirkcaldy Foodbank which plays such a vital role in supporting individuals and families less fortunate than ourselves, and I would urge as many people as possible who are able to do so to sign up,” he said.

“Many people are facing increasing sanctions by the Department of Work and Pensions and it’s important that we support the invaluable work done by the foodbank volunteers who give up their time to benefit the community.”

Kirkcaldy Foodbank receives no government funding and is run entirely through donations and staffed by volunteers.

And, with current spending on food reaching £3000 a month, it is struggling to feed all those who need it, says chairman Ian Campbell.

“The need for food parcels in Kirkcaldy has doubled in the past year,” he said. “Without a regular income stream, Kirkcaldy Foodbank is at real risk of closing.”

Anyone with a bank account can set up a standing order directly into Kirkcaldy Foodbank’s account. It’s safe and secure and can be stopped at any time.

Although the foodbank aids people affected by benefits sanctions it also helps people in employment who don’t earn enough to support themselves or their families.

By giving up a weekly coffee you could help prevent others going hungry.

To donate £10 a month through a standing order, simply access your bank account online or on your phone, or pop into your local branch. Use the following details to set up a payment:

NAME OF ACCOUNT:

Kirkcaldy Foodbank

BANK: Barclays

SORT CODE: 20 00 77

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 03735796