Glenrothes Incident: Man detained after three hours

An incident in Glenrothes has been brought to a peaceful conclusion, police say.

Officers were called to a house in the Glenwood Centre around 5.30 pm after reports of a break-in Minto Street.

There were reports a man was in possession of weapons.

The area was cordoned off, and, Police Scotland confirmed this evening the incident had ended.

After speaking to officers, the man left the property three hours later, around 8.30 pm and was detained.

A man and woman, who were also in the flat at the time, were uninjured.

Police gave no further details, but said there was ‘‘no wider risk to the public.’’