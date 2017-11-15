Glenrothes YouTube star gets VIP trip

A Glenrothes social media star has been on all-expenses paid trip to San Francisco to try out the as-yet unreleased Star Wars game.

Matthew Stewart (20) who runs ‘The Cancrizams’ Youtube channel, was invited by video game company EA to try out their latest offering, Battlefront II, weeks before release.

Matthew has more than 78,000 subscribers to his channel, with thousands watching his Star Wars-themed videos.

It was this which saw him chosen to join a select band of Youtubers to capture footage from the unreleased game at EA’s offices in San Francisco, for him to share on his channel.

Matthew explained that EA contacted him just a week ago, giving him little time to decide whether he wanted to go.

“It was good that it was short notice,” Matthew said, “because it didn’t give me much time to think ‘what have I done?’.

“I was really nervous about it. It was the furthest I’d ever travelled, let alone by myself.

“I just thought it would be something I’d end up regretting if I didn’t go.

“But when I got to California all the butterflies were gone. It was a really enjoyable experience.”

As well as capturing a lot of footage from the various game modes, Matthew had the chance to meet fellow Youtubers and enjoy the city.

Speaking about the success of his channel, which took off following the release of The Force Awakens in 2015, Matthew said: “You become desensitised to it. I have to remind myself that I have 78,000 subscribers.”

If you would like to watch Matthew’s videos, you can do so by visiting www.youtube.com/user/TheCancrizans.