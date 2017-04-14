Government has ignored Leven rail campaign, claims MSP

A Fife MSP has warned the Scottish Government that plans to extend the Border’s Railway to Carlisle must not push Levenmouth rail link to the back of the line.

The proposed 60-mile extension would see the Borders line extended from Tweedbank to England, but Claire Baker claims the Scottish Government has so far refused to bring forward plans for Levenmouth.

She said: “Whilst nobody is denying the success of Borders railway, the campaign for a rail link for Levenmouth can no longer be marginalised by the Scottish Government.

“If anything the success of Borders railway strengthens the case for a much needed rail link to the Levenmouth area and this should be the number one rail priority for the Scottish Government.

Ms baker added: “The case for Levenmouth rail link is clear. The area is the largest in Scotland without a train service and the need is there for Government support in its attempt to grow the local economy.

“But there are real fears that an extension to the Borders railway will be a setback. The Scottish Government need to get on board with the Levenmouth project and give it the priority it clearly deserves.”