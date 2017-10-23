Grand reopening of prominent Fife club delayed

The eagerly anticipated reopening of one of Fife’s most popular social clubs has been hit with delays, much to the disappointment of its members.

The CISWO Club in Glenrothes, which is about to move into its new premises in South Street, has learned today (Monday) that the advertised grand opening night, scheduled for Friday, November 10, has been put back because a building warrant will not be issued until after all the refurbishment work has been completed on the new building.

The club has now been forced to put back its opening night until later in November to allow for the necessary paperwork to be authorised.

David Nelson. club secretary, said the news had come as a blow but added that it was out of their control.

“It’s hugely disappointing for our members and for the town as a whole as there is a lot of interest and anticipation in the club’s move.

“However we can’t be given an operating licence until such time that the building warrants are signed off and that won’t be until the contractors have finished the work.”

Club officials have been inundated with requests and enquiries from the general public about the grand opening night, which had already seen the club offer 400 free tickets to existing members.

Mr Nelson said the club was now planning the opening night for either November 17 or 24 with a final confirmation on the revised date to be made in the next 48 hours.