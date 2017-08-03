Grieving mum loses both sons three weeks apart

A campaign has been launched to help a grieving mother who lost both her sons just three weeks apart.

Elaine Hunter, of Kirkcaldy, was reeling from the loss of her son Ross (41) on July 13, when police came to her door to inform her that her youngest, Ryan (31) had also passed away on Tuesday.

Now a family friend has launched an online campaign in search of donations to pay for the Ryan’s funeral after Elaine had only just arranged Ross’s.

Carol Dick, a longstanding friend said that she felt moved to set up the Gofundme page after seeing the difficulty Elaine had endured in organising Ryan’s funeral.

“I’ve known Elaine for 38 years,” said Carol.

“I know how hard it was for her to get help for the first funeral.

“It’s absolutely shocking. She’s distraught.

“She’s lost two sons in three weeks, so I’m trying to raise £2000 to help with the costs for Ryan’s funeral.

“No mother should have to bury her son, but for it to happen again like this is awful.

“She’s still in shock. Police came to her door and she thought it was to do with Ross’ death, but when they told her about Ryan, it just absolutely floored her.

“I’m very hopeful that we’ll raise the money. Hopefully she’ll find out how many friends she has.”

Tom Glancey (in his 80s) of Victoria Road, became a friend of Mrs Hunter’s 10 years ago when she was his cleaning lady. They have kept in touch.

He said: “She is just in pieces at the moment.

“I am heartbroken for her. To lose one son is bad enough, but to go through that twice is unimaginable.

“We have set up this Facebook page to try and help towards the cost of the funerals.

“Elaine doesn’t keep the best of health so any little we can do to help her would be appreciated.”

Police Scotland confirmed that enquiries are being carried out following the recent deaths, but neither death is being treated as suspicious.

Reports have been sent to the procurator Fiscal.

Ross Morrison’s funeral will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium tomorrow (Friday) at 9.30am.

The campaign to fund Ryan’s funeral can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/much-need-help-mother-grieving.