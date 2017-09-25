Group ‘joked with Corrie’ the night he went missing

Police investigating the case of missing Fife airman Corrie McKeague are hoping to establish new lines of inquiry after being given fresh information on the first anniversary of his disappearance.

Suffolk Police manned a pod in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, at the weekend, near to where Corrie vanished in the early hours of September 24, 2016. They also released more CCTV images of people who were in the town centre that night and say four of them have been identified.

One of them came forward following the media appeal.

“He has also given names of the three friends he was with on the night and whose images were also issued,” said a spokesman for Suffolk Police.

“From speaking with this male, police understand there was a brief interaction ending on friendly terms with Corrie and as there was no further contact after this they are not considered to be significant to the investigation.

“The group of four knew Corrie and joked with him before they went their separate ways. Police will speak to the three other males in due course.”

Another two people who were identified will also be spoken to.

“The police pod was well attended in Bury St Edmunds this weekend and we will now look to assess the information we have been told to see if this establishes any new lines of inquiry for the investigation,” said the spokesman.

“We are grateful and pass on our thanks to everyone who approached us over the weekend with information.”

Corrie, who grew up in Cupar, was on a night out with colleagues from RAF Honington, near Bury St Edmunds, when he disappeared.

It’s thought he may have fallen asleep in a waste bin and later taken to a landfill site – but a massive search has so far turned up nothing.

The search of the site has been halted while an a review is held of the investigation so far.

Meanwhile Corrie’s mother, Nicola Urquhart, marked the heartbreaking anniversary by leading a group of around 30 people around Bury St Edmunds town centre in a bid to jog someone’s memory.