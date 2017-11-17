Haugh Park raises Green Flag

Haugh Park in Cupar is proudly flying a Green Flag for the first time.

The Keep Scotland Beautiful award is given to recognise well managed public parks.

At the time of judging earlier this year the Green Flag judges said that the park is well managed, maintained to a high standard and there appears to be good communications between the service areas.

Cllr Donald Lothian, convener of the North East Fife Area Committee, said: “The Green Flag Awards are a great way to ensure we are making the most of our parks and green spaces. It’s great to see Haugh Park, one of our much-loved local parks, now nationally recognised for its standards.

“There has been a great deal of involvement from residents, councillors and the Community Council in getting us to this point.”

Former community council chair Dave Carstairs helped to raise money that cleaned the sculptures and repaired stonework on the war memorial. Cupar in Bloom also maintained flower tubs around the war memorial area.