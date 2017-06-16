He shed, she shed ... Glenrothes grant boost

Age Scotland, the country’s leading charity supporting the rights and wellbeing of older people, has provided a financial boost for Glenrothes Men’s Shed.

The grant of £1650 was made possible thanks to the generous support of the Robertson Trust and the Scottish Government – and, in the case of Glernothes, it will help the Men’s Shed develop and support new projects.

Specifically, the money will enable the purchase of a mobile wood turning lathe, with the Glenrothes shed still in the very early stages of development.

This piece of equipment will give the shedders to opportunity to provide demonstrations to members in the critical first stages of the shed. Later, once it is fully up and running, the mobile lathe will be used to attract new members as part of an outreach programme.

Age Scotland chief executive Keith Robson said: “Men’s sheds can play a huge role in reducing loneliness and isolation and the stories we hear from shedders goes to prove just that.

“Age Scotland has been delighted to support and enable the development of new sheds across Scotland, doing our bit to help improve the lives of thousands of men.

“We know you can never underestimate the value in providing a space to allow people to come together and feel welcomed. We look forward to seeing how the Glenrothes Men’s Shed grows with this new support and I wish all the shedders well in their individual projects.”

Mr Robson added: “In total, Age Scotland has been able to support 28 sheds financially across Scotland with a grants totalling over £40,000.

“In addition, our two Men’s Shed community development officers have offered advice and support of how to support and grow a Men’s Shed.”

The first charity registered men’s shed in Scotland was formed in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, in 2013. This was followed by the Macmerry Shed in East Lothian and one in Oban later that year.

Four years on Age Scotland’s community development team is in contact with 101 sheds. Some of these are established and some are in development, while others have a broader community agenda and are developing under the auspices of another organisation.