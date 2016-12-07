Avoid the chills with cheaper bills

FIFE Council is encouraging Fifers to consider switching energy suppliers this winter as they may be spending more than they need on gas and electricity.

To help those who are struggling to heat their home, Cosy Kingdom energy advice service can help find ways to keep warm and save money. This free and impartial service is open to all tenants and homeowners and has already helped over 3000 Fifers.

Cllr Judy Hamilton, executive spokesperson for Housing and Building Services, said: “We hope people will have a safe and warm winter but understand this can be a very difficult time for those who simply can’t afford the rising costs we are all facing.

“Although Fife Council and Housing Associations in Fife have invested in energy efficiency measures to their properties, there are many homes in Fife that leak heat and some heating systems can be inefficient or hard to control. Add to that rising gas and electricity costs, and trying to keep your home warm can be a worry. Making simple changes will help to keep your home warm this winter, improve your health and switching energy suppliers may also save you money.

“We’re working to improve the energy efficiency of our housing, but there are also things that you can do to keep warm whilst keeping your energy bills as low as possible, switching energy supplier may be one, contacting Cosy Kingdom for help and advice could also be another.”

Bruce McCall, project manager at Cosy Kingdom, added: “Here at Cosy Kingdom we deliver free, impartial energy and debt advice, supporting all households in Fife. Our advisors can visit you in your home to help you find practical and affordable ways to save energy, as well as helping you understand your bills and tariffs. Switching suppliers is a key part of our advice and helps people save money and get the right supplier for their needs.

“We can also help with applying for Warm Homes Discount and funding applications for new boilers, insulation or renewables, and we have a free Handy Service for those eligible for free energy saving measures like thermal curtains, LED bulbs or hot water jackets.”

To book a home visit, find out more phone 01592 858458, email info@cosykingdom.org.uk or text ‘COSY’ then ‘YOUR NAME’ to 88440.