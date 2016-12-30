Breakthrough as cancer test to be made available in Fife

A test which can accurately predict whether those who have undergone surgery to remove a cancerous tumour would benefit from chemotherapy is set to be introduced in Fife.

The Oncotype DX test is currently available in all health board regions throughout the UK apart from Fife, Tayside and Dumfries and Galloway.

And these health boards have been criticised for failing to provide it by some of the leading cancer charities and experts.

Now NHS Fife looks set to introduce it and is looking at how this should happen.

Following a story in last week’s Fife Free Press, in which the health board was asked for a response on why it was not currently on offer, a spokesman said: “The south-east cancer network region has agreed that Oncotype DX testing should be made available to all patients within the region. NHS Fife acknowledges this position and is currently exploring the most effective way to make this testing available.”

Gregor McNie of Cancer Research UK, said; “It is important that patients who could benefit have access to the test, helping to avoid treating those whose risk of recurrence is low and sparing them potential side effects of treatment.”