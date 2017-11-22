Campaign to keep care home open

A campaign has been launched to try and prevent the closure of a Glenrothes care home.

It was announced last month that Bield Housing Association was to close 12 of its care homes, including its Glenrothes home at Finavon Court, in 2018.

The home cares for 24 elderly residents.

As well as this, the company is also reviewing the future of its Flexicare service, which offers support to 179 elderly people across Fife.

The service will be under review until December.

The campaign, Save Our Bield, was set up by relatives of residents who will be affected by the closures across Scotland.

It is asking the Scottish Government to intervene to ensure that the homes targeted for closure are kept open, keeping the residents in a safe and secure environment that they are used to. Since the group was set up, it has set up an online petition, which has more than 2000 signatures.

It aims to submit this petition to the Health and Sport committee meeting on December 12.

A Facebook page, www.facebook.com/helpbieldcarehomes, has also been launched.

If you would like to support the petition visit, you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/keep-bield-care-homes-open.