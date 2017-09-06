Care Inspectorate slam Fife care provider over failings

A damning Care Inspectorate investigation report has hit out at a Fife based care company who left an MS sufferer unattended in her wheelchair for 44 hours.

Karen Henderson, from Glenrothes, who suffers from a degenerative form of multiple sclerosis which leaves her without any use of her legs and requiring care visits throughout the day, claims she had to sleep in her wheelchair for two nights – and survived by eating fruit and a packet of oatcakes.

After repeatedly failing to get an explanation for the failings in her care by Kirkcaldy-based company CarePlus, which had resulted Mrs Henderson being left unattended over two nights, Mrs Henderson’s complaints have been upheld following an investigation by Care Inspectorate officers.

The investigation found that CarePlus had failed to respect Mr Henderson’s choice and concerns negatively impacting on her dignity and care.

Furthermore, investigating officers concluded that there was “significant cause for concern” because of discrepancies in the company’s timeline of events submitted to the investigation, of which explanations could not be given.

The report also found that the submission of previously ‘lost’ call records “called into question the validity and reliability” of information submitted by CarePlus.

It concluded that care staff had failed to respond to Mrs Henderson’s concerns and issued a number of requirements that were to be implemented by the company within the three-month period following the publication of the investigation’s findings.

“The report is total vindication of my complaints about the CarePlus’ failure to care for me as they should,” said Mrs Henderson.

“I feel that my concerns, and later complaints, were not just merely ignored but actively suppressed.

“The company can not be allowed to put another person who depends on care they administer, through such a harrowing ordeal.”

Responding to the findings Laura Rearie, Careplus managing director, said: “I can comfirm that any complaint has not yet been finalised, and no recommendations have yet been made.

“Further to this, upon receipt and investigation of a complaint, a care provider is granted a time for appeal response, this enables care providers to submit further evidence in support of objection. This timescale has not yet lapsed.”