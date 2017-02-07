Councillor urges Fife women to get tested as numbers fall

A Fife councillor has urged women in Fife to go for their smear tests as it’s revealed the number attending appointments has fallen.

Cllr Tim Brett, a member of the Health and Social Care Partnership, is urging women to have cervical smear tests after figures in Fife showed uptake had dropped to just 75 per cent last year.

The test, which can reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer, saw an increase in the wake of Jade Goody’s death but has since dropped.