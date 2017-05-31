Cut obesity risk by swapping beer for water

Fife Alcohol Support Service (FASS) has called on locals to cut their risk of obesity by 20 per cent by swapping a beer for water.

Jim Bett, service manager at the Kirkcaldy-based service, said these are the latest findings from researchers which were presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Portugal.

A report showed that giving up one 330ml bottle of beer per day and drinking water instead cut the risk of obesity by 20 per cent. The researchers from the University of Navarra in Spain said that these figures held up as true even when factors such as exercise levels, family history of obesity and snacking between

meals were taken into account.

Jim said: “Drinking just one glass of water a day instead of beer or fizzy drinks cuts the risk of obesity by up to a fifth, according to researchers.

“Those who replace unhealthy drinks with water once a day for four years also lost weight, according to a study of nearly 10,000 people.”

Many people don’t realise just how many calories are contained in alcoholic drinks. For example, a typical 330ml bottle of beer (5 per cent volume) may have 134 calories and a standard 175ml glass of wine (12 per cent vol) can contain 124 calories.”

Paul Christiansen, a researcher in addiction and obesity from the University of Liverpool, said: “Alcohol within itself is incredibly calorific, second only to fat, and beer is an easy way to consume alcohol.”

FASS offers free counselling in Fife for those suffering with problems caused by alcohol. Call (01592) 206200.