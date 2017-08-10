Day of football and music as Brian braves cancer battle

Have your say

A day of events have been organised to raise funds for Kirkcaldy man Brian Kerr, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Brian’s friend Rab Allan has arranged a ‘Rangers V Celtic’ match-up, which will be held at the Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy on Sunday, August 13.

Friends of Brian who support both teams have made donations in order to take part in the match at 2pm, with spectators welcome.

That will be followed by music from Gavin Patrick, who will be serenading the crowd at the Gunners Club, School Lane, at 5pm.

Afterwards there will be a disco and karaoke in the evening.

The community has rallied round to support Brian, who was diagnosed with mouth cancer which has since spread to his chest.

Neighbours and supporters recently organised a march near his home in Smeaton, which included a piper.

Fundraisers hope they can send the family off on a holiday, or help them pay for any costs that may arise.