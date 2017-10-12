Families fear for the future as Bield announce Fife care home closures

The long-term future of care for elderly residents in care across Scotland, including Fife has been thrown into doubt with the announcement that Edinburgh-based care provider Bield Housing Association is to close a number of its care homes.

t’s understood that two care homes in Dunfermline and one in Glenrothes are among the 12 facilities across Scotland which are affected.

The company said financial pressures mean the business is having to changing the way it operates.

However, it said it would continue to provide high quality housing and services for older people in Scotland.

Residents and their families were called to an emergency meeting yesterday evening to be told that the Bield would work with families between now and July 2018 to find alternative provision.

It’s understood that efforts to find an interested party to take over the running of the homes at Finavon Court in Glenrothes, and the Dunfermline homes at Gillie Court and Grants Bank will continue.

Brian Logan, chief executive of Bield, said there were ongoing talks with other providers that could mean a small number remain open.

He said: “We are aware of the serious impact these changes will make to people who use our services, their families and our staff.

“Those impacted by the changes have been advised and in the coming weeks and months we will be holding consultation meetings to communicate the reasons for the decision and discuss what options are available to those affected - with the aim of minimising the impact as far as possible.

“Our five year vision is bold and we aim to transform our organisation by 2022.”

One Fife employee, who asked not to be identified this morning said that staff had been made aware of the imminent announcement last Friday but had been no assurances from the company about the future for both residents and fellow stafff.

“There a lot of upset and worried residents and families who are already voicing concerns about their loved one’s future. It’s a terrible situation.”