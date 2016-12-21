Festive pharmacy and GP opening times in Fife

People across Fife are reminded that GP practices will be closed for public holidays during the festive period.

Practices will be closed on Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, December 27, Monday, January 2 and Tuesday, January 3.

If you are unwell during this time and it can’t wait until the practice reopens you should call NHS 24 on 111.

Follow these simple tips to look after your health:

Remember Repeat Prescriptions – If you take regular medication remember to check existing supplies. Only order what you need but make sure you don’t run out over the holidays.

Restock Your Medicine Cabinet – Check your medicine cabinet and restock if necessary with over-the-counter remedies. These could include medicines for pain relief and high temperature, cough and cold remedies, plasters and antiseptic for minor cuts and grazes, and medicines for indigestion relief.

Get Advice at Your Local Pharmacy – Local pharmacies offer expert advice on using the correct medicines, and also provide general information on healthcare. If you do run out of your regular medication and your GP practice is closed, a pharmacist can provide advice and help to arrange a supply of medication if needed.

A full list of pharmacies open over the festive period is available online at www.nhsfife.org/publicholidays

A concentrated list of pharmacies that will be open can be found below: Wm Morrison Pharmacy, Cowdenbeath, 9.00am – 5.30pm; Asda, Dunfermline, 9.00am - 9.00pm; Boots, Dunfermline, 8.30am – 5.30pm; Boots, Glenrothes, 8.45am – 5.30pm

Asda, Kirkcaldy, 9.00am - 9.00pm, Boots, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy, 9.00am - 8.00pm; Boots, 116-120 High Street, Kirkcaldy, 12noon - 5.00pm; Boots, St Andrews, 8.30am - 5.30pm and Wm Morrison Pharmacy, St Andrews, 9.00am – 6.00pm.