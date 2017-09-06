Friendly face of popular Fife health centre bows out after 45 years

She’s been the friendly and welcoming face of one of Fife’s busiest health practices, but now she’s signed herself ‘off’ after 45 years of service.

For Joan Hutton is now looking forward to a well earned retirement after serving successive generations of Glenrothes folk as receptionist at the town’s busy Glenwood Health Centre.

At the start of her career after becoming mum to her two children, Carol and Mel, Joan could be found manning the front desk at the practice at its original home in the ground floor flat in Waverley Drive.

Then in April 1974 when the purpose-built Glenwood Health Centre was opened on Napier Road and the practice moved into this new building along with Lomond Medical Practice and NHS Fife, Joan went too.

There she stayed for the next 40 years, as the well kent and much respected face of the practice for generation after generation of Glenrothes residents.

And this week, after 45 and a half years of dedication, staff at the practice bid a fond farewell to their esteemed and much loved colleague with a celebration lunch.

Judith Syme, Glenwood practice manager, told the Gazette: “We are certainly going to miss Joan and we wish her a very long and happy retirement.

“It has been a pleasure to have worked with Joan during her long career spanning 45 and a half years.

“Joan’s been the mainstay and the rock at the centre of the practice’s success.

“She’s been here from the beginning, right through to and including the new Glenwood Health Centre, which was opened in March.

“That’s an amazing career.”

And her sentiments were echoed by Dr Paisley, who said on behalf of fellow doctors at the practice: “We very much appreciate Joan’s loyalty and service to Glenwood Medical Practice.”

Before heading off to a much anticipated retirement, Joan’s colleagues marked her leaving by presenting her with a bouquet of flowers and a range of gifts from health centre staff, fellow receptionist and GP’s.