Health advice for Easter as Fife GP surgeries close for four days

People in Fife are being reminded that GP practices will be closed for four days over Easter.

Surgeries will be closed between April 14-17, reopening on Tuesday, April 18.

If you are ill when your GP practice is closed, you should call NHS 24 on 111.

If you take regular medication remember to check your existing supplies and only order what you need to make sure you don’t run.

Check your medicine cabinet and restock if necessary with over-the-counter remedies. These could include medicines for pain relief, cough and cold remedies, plasters and antiseptic for minor cuts and grazes, and medicines for indigestion relief.

Pharmacies offer advice on using the correct medicines, and also provide general information on healthcare. If you do run out of your regular medication and your GP practice is closed, a pharmacist can provide advice and help to arrange a supply if needed.

For a list of pharmacies open over Easter see www.nhsfife.org/publicholidays.

Pharmacies open on Friday, April 14, and Monday, April 17, are: Wm Morrison, Cowdenbeath, 9am-5.30pm; Asda, Dunfermline, 9am-9pm; Boots, Dunfermline, 8.30am-5.30pm; Boots, Glenrothes, 8.45am-5.30pm; Asda, Kirkcaldy, 9am-9pm; Boots, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy, 9am-8pm; Boots, High Street, Kirkcaldy, noon-5pm; Boots, St Andrews, 8.30am-5.30pm; Wm Morrison, St Andrews, 9am-6pm.