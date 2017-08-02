Hi-tech wheelchair is music to Lauren’s ears

A Glenrothes teenager will never have a disrupted view at a pop concert again, thanks to the delivery of a new hi-tech wheelchair that enables her to stand for the first time.

The hi-tech equipment allows 16-year-old Lauren Innes, who has cerebral palsy and a condition that affects brain development, to stand up at every opportunity to strengthen her muscles, and improve her digestive and respiratory health.

Lauren will never miss another pop concert now she can stand and see her music heroes.

Until now, this has meant using a bulky hoist to transfer her from her existing wheelchair to a standing frame at school.

But the new hi-tech wheelchair will do the job of all three pieces of equipment – and she won’t just be restricted to doing her physiotherapy at school.

“Lauren is so excited, telling us about all the things she wants to do, like be able to get into the sweet cupboard and get a good view of the stage when she goes to concerts,” said mum Jacqueline.

With the aid of the new chair, music fan Lauren is already planning to get to a number of concerts to see here favourite artists including Olly Murs and Take That.

“Lauren had become increasingly frustrated by being restricted to a sitting position for most of the day,” Jacqueline explained.

“The process of transferring her from the wheelchair and into a standing frame and then back again means a lot of time away from her lessons at school.

“With the new hi-tech wheelchair she will be able to stand up whenever and wherever she wants, and for lessons like home economics it will be a big plus.

“She can also stand at home when she is helping in the kitchen, which will be essential physiotherapy without Lauren having to even think about it.”

Newlife, a charity for disabled children, launched an appeal for ‘local heroes’ to help fund the £16,586 piece of equipment. Fashion retailer River Island donated more than £14,000 and a contribution of £2162 from the Innes family helped buy the wheelchair that has transformed Laruen’s life.

The clothing retailer’s funding came through the donation of the profits from the sale of every five pence carrier bag in every store to Newlife,