It’s a fond farewell for much loved Fife doctor

He has prescribed on countless coughs and colds and just about every ailment imaginable, but now it’s time for one of Fife’s most respected doctors to hang up the stethoscope.

For Dr Stuart McLaren, for so long the mainstay at Leven Health Centre, has this week retired after 32 years service at the busy practice.

And as part of a double retirement celebration, attended by family, friends and many former practice staff and doctors, another familiar face, that of practice manager Isabel Philp, who has also been at the Leven Centre for the same number of years, has also called it a day.

The pair were presented with gifts to mark the occasion and in respect for their long service.

A graduate of Dundee and having completed his GP training in Fife, Dr McLaren was recruted by Dr Robertson and joined Leven in 1985 where he has practiced for his entire career.

“It’s a remarkable and unusual thing in this day and age,” said fellow doctor Howard Stephens of his colleague.

“He will be much missed by many people-patients and staff.”

Mrs Philp was also headhunted by Dr Robertson who clearly recognised her abilities.

“She became a practice manager when they were a rare species and has had to learn on the job,” Dr Stephens explained.

“However she has proved to be an out-standing practice manager who has ensured the practice has been a happy place to work for her entire tenure and many of the staff who started in her early years have stayed with the practice, a remarkable achievement for Isabel.

“She too will be much missed. Everybody wishes both of them well in their well-deserved retirement.”