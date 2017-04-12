Kirkcaldy girl Kayley is a cut above the rest

A caring Kirkcaldy girl has raised over £550 and had he long locks cut short to donate to the Little Princess Trust which supports children suffering from cancer.

Kayley Whyte (9), of Invertiel Terrace, decided to help after seeing a film about the charity on You Tube.

Kayley with her new haircut

She told her mum she wanted to get her hair cut and give it to the Trust, and mum Tammy set up a Facebook page for friends and family to give to.

Last week Kayley had 10 inches cut off her hair at Pouts and Pinups in the town’s Dunnikier Road – and she is delighted with the end result.

Tammy said: “The first we knew about it was when Kayley came down from her room a bit upset one day. She said she had watched a video on YouTube about people giving their hair to the Little Princess Trust for boys and girls who had lost their hair because they had cancer, and she wanted to give some of her hair to them.

“We are all very proud of her doing this off her own back.

“Her Grandad has recently been treated for bowel cancer and is waiting to hear if he is clear, so I think that maybe had something to do with her decision too.”

Kayley, a pupil at Kirkcaldy West Primary School, said: “I wanted to cut my hair and donate it to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children with cancer. I know that some children’s hair will never grow back, but mine’s will. I hope that it makes a little girl or boy very happy.”

She also said a big thank you to stylist Low at Pouts and Pinups for “my fabulous haircut” and to all her friends and family who had help her raise so much money for the charity.

Kayley will be continuing to collect donations until the end of April, and anyone who wants to help boost her total can do so through her Facebook page: Kayleys Princess Hair.