Launch of new physical activity programme in Fife

There’s no age limit to getting physically active – this was the message from the official launch of a programme aimed at increasing physical activity opportunities for adults.

Over 80 people from across Fife joined the event to mark the success of Forever Young delivered by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust – the region’s leading sports and leisure service provider – with a morning of physical activity taster classes.

The launch follows two pilots to gauge interest and ensure the right choice of activities was being offered. Forever Young involves instructor-led sessions with a range of activities such as racquet sports, indoor curling, bowls and short tennis as well as 20-minutes of exercise designed to improve strength, balance and co-ordination.

Participants of the launch were welcomed by Provost Jim Leishman.

He said: “Getting involved in physical activity has great health and wellbeing rewards for all ages and abilities.

“I would encourage people to find out more about the programme, no matter what their fitness level or experience, and get involved.”

Jacquie Stringer, health and physical activity manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The trust has a proven track record in delivering specialist programmes which support local people.

“Forever Young is intended to compliment these classes by offering adults – no matter of age, experience or fitness level – the chance to get active and enjoy the health, social and wellbeing benefits physical activity can offer.”